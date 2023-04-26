Kamran Akmal Criticizes Babar Azam’s Captaincy in Final T20I Against New Zealand

Kamran Akmal has taken a critical stance on Babar Azam’s captaincy during the final T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In his recent statement after Pakistan lost the fifth T20I against New Zealand, Kamran Akmal claimed that Babar Azam has not learned from his mistakes as a captain which was one of the reasons for the failure in the final T20I against New Zealand.

Kamran Akmal has pointed out the tactical errors, including Babar’s failure to bring in off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed against left-handers Mark Chapman and James Neesham. He criticized Babar Azam for not having a backup plan and persisting with leg-spinner Shadab Khan who was not efficient against the Kiwi batters.

Akmal has suggested that resting Shadab Khan and introducing a different bowling option could have been a wiser decision to help the team regain the momentum, however, Babar Azam did not go for it.

“He (Babar Azam) still doesn’t know how to do captaincy after four years. He doesn’t even know which bowler to give to ball to at what time. If both the left-handed batters were on the crease, the logical choice would have been to give the ball to Iftikhar Ahmed,” said Kamran Akmal.

Kamran Akmal’s comments have sparked discussions and debates among cricket fans, with opinions divided on Babar’s leadership in the match. As Pakistan prepares for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, all eyes will be on Babar Azam’s captaincy and the overall performance of the team in the longer format.