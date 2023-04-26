Mohammad Amir Comes Out in Support of Shadab Khan in Tough Phase

Mohammad Amir has supported Shadab Khan amidst recent criticism over his rough form, declaring him the best white-ball cricketer in Pakistan.

In his recent statement, Mohammad Amir spoke up in defense of Shadab Khan, who has faced criticism for a dip in his bowling form and a dropped catch during a recent T20I against New Zealand.

ALSO READ Women Cricketers Break Barriers With Ramadan Night Cricket in Karachi [Video]

Amir acknowledged that every player goes through highs and lows in their career, and emphasized that Shadab stands as one of the best white-ball cricketers in Pakistan.

“Best white ball cricketer in Pakistan. Performance can go up and down. Every player goes through it. Keep working hard brother.” Amir wrote.

Amir’s words showcase the importance of camaraderie and understanding among players, providing a morale boost to Shadab during a challenging phase. It also highlights the sportsmanship and unity among players, where standing by each other during tough times is crucial.

ALSO READ Former Cricketer Sikandar Bakht Lashes Out at Pakistani Pacers for Their Immaturity

Earlier, Hasan Ali had also extended support to Shadab Khan declaring him the ‘Prince of Pakistan cricket’.