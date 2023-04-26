Schools to Get 3-Day Weekend Soon in UAE

United Arab Emirates (UAE) is considering adopting a three-day weekend at schools to improve students’ productivity, academic performance, and social skills.

Recently, Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) conducted a comprehensive study examining the effects of the government’s three-day weekend strategy.

The study included 31,198 families from 70 countries, 7,000 teachers and administrators, and 127 schools.

According to the Chairperson SPEA, Dr. Muhadithah Al Hashemi, the study showed several improvements in the overall performance of students, including a 77% rise in academic achievement and a 78% increase in social skills.

The study also found a 74% improvement in the students’ problem-solving skills, a 78% increase in academic performance in assignments, an 88% rise in having quality time with families, and a 73% growth in time management.

The decision to implement a three-day weekend comes after Sharjah Executive Council completed a study to implement this system across the emirate and found that the new working structure provided several benefits.

Three-Day Weekend at Government Offices

Sharjah has already implemented this system in public institutions. The system has positively impacted the productivity of government employees in the emirate.

As per a study, both job performance and satisfaction of public employees increased by 90%, while overall joy increased by 91%. Likewise, 87% of employees said this system positively affected their mental health, 84% felt that work and family life were better balanced, 96% enjoyed weekends more, 70% went to more social events, and 62% had more time for exercise and hobbies.