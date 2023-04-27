Dubai Sentences Mother to Life Imprisonment for Brutally Killing Young Daughter

A 38-year-old mother from Eastern Europe has been given a life sentence by the Dubai Criminal Court for torturing her 10-year-old daughter to death.

The incident occurred in Dubai’s The Villa area, where the mother had called an ambulance, claiming her daughter drowned in the bathtub. However, upon investigation, the police discovered that the child had bruises and burns on her body.

The police questioned the mother who was residing in the house with the victim and another two-year-old child, along with a servant who was absent during the investigation.

The mother accused the servant of drowning her daughter and fleeing the country. The police later discovered that the servant had left on the same day as the crime.

The authorities caught the servant at the airport in his home country with the help of Interpol. However, he denied any involvement in the crime when interrogated.

The servant revealed that he arrived in Dubai a few months back and worked as a household helper for the family. He also assisted in taking the children to/from school. According to him, the mother frequently subjected her daughter to physical and mental abuse.

A day before the crime, the servant saw the mother locking her daughter inside her room. The following morning, when he went to wake her up for school, he found her missing from the bedroom.

Upon hearing the sound of water coming from the bathroom, he found the girl lying in the bathtub. He immediately informed the mother of the girl’s condition but was shocked by her calm response. Fearing he would be accused of the crime, he left for his home country.

After the servant’s testimony, the mother confessed to physically abusing and drowning her daughter in the bathtub.

The Misdemeanor Court in Dubai convicted the servant for not informing the police about the crime. He will be in jail for a month and will be deported after release.