Ex-Chief Selector Angry at Players Prioritizing Personal Achievements

Mohammad Wasim, the former chief selector, has expressed concerns about the mindset of Pakistani batters who prioritize personal milestones over the success of the team.

According to Wasim, Pakistani batters often prioritize their personal achievements after reaching the 40 and 90-run marks, which ultimately affects overall performance.

In response to a question, the former cricketer remarked that during a single ODI series, five individual centuries were scored by batters, but the team ended up being whitewashed.

Wasim emphasized that this approach needs to be changed, and batters should focus on the success of the team rather than their milestones, as it harms overall performance.

This statement came after New Zealand ended the T20I series in a draw by securing a six-wicket win over the home team at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium earlier this week.

During the match, Rizwan attempted to reach a T20I hundred, and as a result, he did not go all out during the last few overs, which resulted in his team posting an under-200 target.

The wicket-keeper batter faced criticism over social media for hitting ground shots in the last two overs despite facing more than 50 balls on a batting-friendly surface.

In the same match, Mark Chapman played a match-winning knock against one of the strongest bowling units, scoring 104* runs off 57 balls to help his side chase 194 runs.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men In Green will kick off the five-match ODI series today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with the first ODI.