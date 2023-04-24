Tickets for Pakistan vs New Zealand Final T20I Match Completely Sold Out

All the online tickets for the final T20I game between Pakistan and New Zealand have been sold out as the Green Shirts look to clinch the series win in the fifth and final game today.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be hosting the final showdown between the two teams.

Cricket fans bought the tickets for all nine enclosures at the stadium, with ticket prices ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,000, being sold out. Additionally, tickets worth Rs. 35,000 for the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) gallery have also been sold out.

The fourth T20I between the two teams was abandoned due to rain and hailstorm, forcing match officials to call off the fixture. However, the series has been full of excitement and drama so far, with Pakistan leading the five-match series by 2-1.

Sources indicate that the Pakistani players have returned to Islamabad after spending Eid with their families. Following the fourth T20I match, they departed for their respective hometowns to celebrate the festive occasion.

Pakistan will be hoping to secure the T20I series with another victory. The hosts had won the first two matches of the series convincingly, while New Zealand bounced back with a narrow four-run victory in the third match played in Lahore.

The final match of the series promises to be a thrilling encounter. Fans from all over the country are eagerly waiting for this exciting game, hoping to see their favorite players in action and witness a thrilling match.