IPL Approaches Top International Players for Exclusive Year Round Contracts

According to various reports, IPL franchises have held informal conversations with players from various leading countries about signing contracts that would allow them to participate in multiple leagues.

Rather than being contracted by a full-member board, these players could find their main employer to be an IPL franchise.

ALSO READ Abdullah Shafique Reveals His Mentor in Pakistan Cricket Team

Six English players were reportedly approached by IPL franchise owners to inquire about a deal that would allow the franchise, rather than the board or county, to be their primary employer.

Heath Mills, the executive chairman of FICA, the global players’ body for professional cricketers, confirmed that such discussions have taken place in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the West Indies.

While FICA is aware of the conversations, no player has signed a contract with a franchise yet. Mills acknowledged that the conversations between franchises and players would allow players to participate in multiple tournaments.

However, this scenario could face logistical obstacles, such as different draft and auction processes in different leagues, salary caps, and retention rules. Indian players, who are the game’s biggest drawcards, are also not available to play in any league except the IPL.

ALSO READ Why Does IPL Get So Boring in the Middle Phase?

The scenario, if it comes to fruition, will likely see top international cricketers, sign professional contracts with a particular franchise instead of their national team. This would mean that a player would be eligible to play for their franchise in multiple franchise tournaments across the globe.