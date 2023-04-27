Abdullah Shafique Reveals His Mentor in Pakistan Cricket Team

Star opening batter, Abdullah Shafique, is aiming to follow in the footsteps of the all-format captain, Babar Azam, by emulating his work ethic and dedication to the game of cricket.

While praising Babar Azam for his approach, dedication, and hard work for cricket, Abdullah Shafique stated that he is an ideal role model for every young batter in the country.

“This is next-level stuff and something all of us can continue to learn from. Babar Azam works harder and puts in extra effort, which is a real eye-opener for all of us,” he said.

Abdullah Shafique added that the 28-year-old captain is always willing to offer advice and mentor younger players, which has been invaluable for his development as a cricketer.

The Sialkot-born cricketer went on to say that Babar Azam has wholeheartedly assisted him whenever he has faced any issues with batting technique, which helped him a lot.

“If anyone goes to him for advice, whether young or experienced, he goes out of his way to explain and has no issues working with them to help them improve their game,” he added.

It is worth noting that the right-handed batter made his ODI debut last year and is part of the national squad for the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The 23-year-old cricketer has played 12 Test matches for Pakistan and has scored 992 runs at an average of 47.2, including three centuries and four half-centuries.