Saim Ayub Included in Pakistan Shaheen ODI Squad for Zimbabwe Tour

Pakistan Shaheens’ top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan has been ruled out of the upcoming Zimbabwe tour due to a right thumb injury.
The 27-year-old Sahibzada fractured his right thumb in a practice game during the 11-day training camp at the Hanif Muhammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi.
He has been replaced by left-handed batter Saim Ayub for the six 50-over matches to be played from 17 to 27 May. Saim, along with Team Consultant Abdul Rehman, will arrive in Harare after the second four-day match, which will finish on 13 May.
The 20-year-old Saim has featured for Pakistan in eight T20Is and was part of the Pakistan men’s team in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Shaheens will undergo a two-day camp in Lahore on 28 and 29 April, before their departure for Harare from Lahore on 30 April.
Under Imran Butt’s leadership, Pakistan Shaheens will feature in two four-dayers and six one-day matches.
Here is the tour schedule:
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|3-6 May
|1st 4-day match
|Kwekwe
|10-13 May
|2nd 40day match
|Mutare
|17 May
|1st 50-over match
|Harare
|19 May
|2nd 50-over match
|Harare
|21 May
|3rd 50-over match
|Harare
|23 May
|4th 50-over match
|Harare
|25 May
|5th 50-over match
|Harare
|27 May
|6th 50-over match
|Harare