Saim Ayub Included in Pakistan Shaheen ODI Squad for Zimbabwe Tour

Pakistan Shaheens’ top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan has been ruled out of the upcoming Zimbabwe tour due to a right thumb injury.

The 27-year-old Sahibzada fractured his right thumb in a practice game during the 11-day training camp at the Hanif Muhammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi.

He has been replaced by left-handed batter Saim Ayub for the six 50-over matches to be played from 17 to 27 May. Saim, along with Team Consultant Abdul Rehman, will arrive in Harare after the second four-day match, which will finish on 13 May.

The 20-year-old Saim has featured for Pakistan in eight T20Is and was part of the Pakistan men’s team in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Shaheens will undergo a two-day camp in Lahore on 28 and 29 April, before their departure for Harare from Lahore on 30 April.

ALSO READ Ex-Chief Selector Angry at Players Prioritizing Personal Achievements

Under Imran Butt’s leadership, Pakistan Shaheens will feature in two four-dayers and six one-day matches.

Here is the tour schedule: