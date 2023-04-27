Saim Ayub Included in Pakistan Shaheen ODI Squad for Zimbabwe Tour

By Sports Desk | Published Apr 27, 2023 | 4:47 pm

Pakistan Shaheens’ top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan has been ruled out of the upcoming Zimbabwe tour due to a right thumb injury.

The 27-year-old Sahibzada fractured his right thumb in a practice game during the 11-day training camp at the Hanif Muhammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi.

He has been replaced by left-handed batter Saim Ayub for the six 50-over matches to be played from 17 to 27 May. Saim, along with Team Consultant Abdul Rehman, will arrive in Harare after the second four-day match, which will finish on 13 May.

The 20-year-old Saim has featured for Pakistan in eight T20Is and was part of the Pakistan men’s team in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Shaheens will undergo a two-day camp in Lahore on 28 and 29 April, before their departure for Harare from Lahore on 30 April.

Under Imran Butt’s leadership, Pakistan Shaheens will feature in two four-dayers and six one-day matches.

Here is the tour schedule:

Date Fixture Venue
3-6 May 1st 4-day match Kwekwe
10-13 May 2nd 40day match Mutare
17 May 1st 50-over match Harare
19 May 2nd 50-over match Harare
21 May 3rd 50-over match Harare
23 May 4th 50-over match Harare
25 May 5th 50-over match Harare
27 May 6th 50-over match Harare

 

