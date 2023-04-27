Imam-ul-Haq Aims to Win NZ Series 5-0 to Become No.1 ODI Team

Imam-ul-Haq has stated that the national team will do its best to achieve the number one spot in the ODI rankings by winning the upcoming series 5-0.

The left-hander, speaking in an interview, said that the players would prioritize improving the national team’s ranking over their personal rankings during this crucial ODI season.

ALSO READ Ex-Chief Selector Angry at Players Prioritizing Personal Achievements

“I am currently ranked third and Babar is ranked first, but our team’s ranking is not good. We aim to win this series 5-0 to make our team number one,” Imam stated.

While responding to a question, Imam remarked that Pakistan played good cricket in the recent past, winning nine of their last 12 ODIs.

Imam added that Pakistan will play two 50-over mega events in the near future and the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand will play a crucial role in preparing the team.

ALSO READ Rumman Raees Rues Lack of Support From PCB After Career-Threatening Injury

The 27-year-old batter remarked that the Men in Green will play a handful of ODIs before the mega event, but they will try to prepare themselves to play competitive cricket.

“It will be special to play and perform in the 2023 World Cup in India. I have not set any personal goals for that; the only aim is to win matches for my team,” Imam concluded.

It is worth noting that the stylish batter is part of the national squad for the five-match ODI series against the Kiwis, which commences today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.