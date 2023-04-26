Price of Gold in Pakistan Breaks All Previous Records

The price of gold in Pakistan surged to a new all-time high on Wednesday after an increase of Rs. 450 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) went up by Rs. 450 per tola to Rs. 218,650 while the price of 10 grams went up by Rs. 386 to Rs. 187,457.

The price of gold had reached a previous record high of Rs. 218,600 per tola on April 14, however, the price subsequently declined following the trend in the international market before jumping again today.

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) posted marginal gains against the US Dollar today. The PKR appreciated by 0.03 percent and closed at 283.39 after gaining seven paisas.

In the international market, spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,999.83 per ounce by 14:11 GMT after jumping as high as $2,009.32 earlier while the US gold futures increased by 0.3 percent to $2,010.00.