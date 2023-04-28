FTO Directs FBR to Revise Scheme of Deregistration of Deceased Persons

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 28, 2023 | 9:42 pm

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to revise the entire scheme of deregistration of deceased persons.

According to an order issued by the FTO on Friday, the FBR should immediately revisit the entire scheme of deregistration of deceased persons.

FTO has directed FBR to formulate a dedicated standard operating procedure (SOP) in this regard specifically removing any system-based glitches that hamper the deletion of NTN /registration despite legal orders having been made in IRIS by the concerned IR authority.

>