Senator Seeks Details of Daily Wage Employees Working in FBR

The Senate has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to provide data on the daily wages employees presently working in each Inland Revenue (IR) field formation.

In this connection, FBR issued instructions to all Chief Commissioners/Director General (Inland Revenue) on Friday. According to the FBR’s instructions, the Senate Starred Question has been moved by Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur.

The FBR has directed the field formations that the data of daily wages employees presently working in each IR field formation is urgently required in the specified format.

A starred question means a question for an oral answer on the floor of the House.