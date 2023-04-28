Islamabad Police to Get Rs. 280 Million for Hiring Vehicles, Containers

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet on Friday approved Rs. 450 million in favor of the Ministry of Interior as a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) to meet the operational requirements of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

According to sources, the Ministry of Interior had asked the committee to allow Rs. 500 million TSG for Islamabad police to clear the liabilities and for the training of recruits.

As per the breakdown, the ministry asked for Rs. 280 million for the hiring of vehicles and containers, Rs. 5 million for manpower training, Rs. 150 million for food charges, and Rs. 15 million for other charges at the request of Islamabad Police. In addition, a separate case of Rs. 50 million was initiated for purchasing jammers which require the approval of the Austerity Committee.

The committee also considered and approved Rs. 35 million additional funds as TSG in favor of the Ministry of Interior for the establishment of Passport Processing Centers (PPCs) at the Tehsil level in 30 administrative units throughout the country and the creation of 30 posts of MRP Operational officers in Department of Immigration and Passports, subject to the approval of the Austerity Committee.