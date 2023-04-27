Govt Approves Rs. 284 Million Financial Assistance for Victims of Peshawar Blast

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs. 284.5 million as financial assistance for families of martyrs and injured persons in the Peshawar blast.

The meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar approved Rs. 284.5 million in favor of the Ministry of Interior for disbursement of the amount as financial assistance to the families of martyrs and injured persons Peshawar blast, in which 84 persons embraced martyrdom and 233 persons were injured.

meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee(ECC) of the Cabinet,chaired by Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, approved financial proposals of the Ministries/Divisions including financial assistance to the Shuhada and injured persons of Peshawar terrorism incident. pic.twitter.com/4jEZ3bmZlf — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) April 27, 2023

The meeting also approved a number of other technical supplementary grants and supplementary grants.

The committee approved Rs. 67 million in favor of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination as a rupee cover for the amount committed by the World Bank to utilize International Development Association (IDA) loan under “Pandemic Response Effectiveness in Pakistan (PREP)” initiative for the financial year 2022-23.

An amount of Rs. 61 million was approved in favor of the Ministry of Law and Justice for Federal Shariah Court (FSC) to meet the shortfall being faced by the FSC in the current financial year 2022-23.

Moreover, an amount of Rs. 500 million was approved in favor of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety for Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Nashonuma project.