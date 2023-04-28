Sindh to Install Smart Cameras Worth Rs. 1.5 Billion at Toll Plazas

The Sindh cabinet has approved Rs. 1.567 billion for Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera installation at highway toll plazas. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Sindh’s Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday.

The ANPR camera system project will entail the installation of smart surveillance cameras at all Sindh entry and exit points.

The cameras will transmit real-time images of vehicle registration numbers and front seat passengers to the Central Police Office’s monitoring mainframe. The face and number plate recognition system will identify the vehicles and passengers, and help ensure prompt action.

The cabinet was informed that identifying criminal vehicles would help detect and prevent crime. It would also warn the authorities of suspicious vehicles entering the province to prevent terrorism. The system will use facial recognition and tracking to identify suspects associated with a vehicle.

CM said that, due to the sensitive nature of this project, Sindh police will execute it on a government-to-government (G-2-G) basis through the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation.

After the cabinet approved the project, CM ordered the chief secretary to hire a consultant for the project and award its contract within a month.