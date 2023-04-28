UAE to Impose Heavy Fines on Drivers Who Move Like Turtles

A new minimum speed limit will be implemented on a major road in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), starting 1 May 2023.

The Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road will have a minimum speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) for the two leftmost lanes in both directions.

Meanwhile, the maximum speed limit will remain at 140 kph. Abu Dhabi Police will enforce this new rule after the violation warning period ends. Anyone driving slower than the minimum speed limit will be fined AED 400.

The maximum speed limit for the third and the last lanes, including for heavy vehicles, will stay at 140 kph, but there will be no minimum speed limit for them.

Abu Dhabi Police has also reminded motorists to prioritize safety and stay alert while driving. The minimum speed limit is in place to ensure the safety of all drivers, and the police has instructed slow drivers to stay in the correct lanes.

New Bridge in Abu Dhabi

A new bridge, connecting East and West Bani Yas, has been announced in Abu Dhabi, which will reduce travel time from 11 minutes to merely three minutes.

Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Ali Al Shorafa, inaugurated the new project. Several Director Generals (DGs) and relevant officials attended the inauguration ceremony.

The bridge is located at Abu Dhabi Al Ain Road (E22) and will improve traffic flow from Bani Yas to other areas of the city. It will have a capacity of 1,400 vehicles per hour coming from E22 and 1,100 vehicles per hour from East or West Bani Yas.