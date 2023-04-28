Stats Prove Pakistan is the Worst Prepared Team for ODI World Cup 2023

Stats have shown Pakistan as the second-most unprepared team for the ODI World Cup 2023, having played only 23 matches in the last four years while India tops the chart with 54 games.

While the Men in Green started their ODI World Cup preparatory campaign with the first match against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been criticized for not providing sufficient exposure to its players in the One Day International (ODI) format ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

With only 23 ODI matches played since the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan ranks second lowest among major cricket-playing nations, with Afghanistan being the only team to have played fewer matches. This lack of practice in the format could be detrimental to the team’s performance in the World Cup, as players may face difficulty in adapting to the ODI format after an extended period of playing primarily T20 cricket.

In contrast, India has played the most number of ODI matches in the last four years, which could provide them with a significant advantage heading into the World Cup.

ODIs played since the 2019 World Cup:

Matches Played Team Matches Played Team 54 India 36 Australia/England 47 Papua New Guinea/ West Indies 35 South Africa 44 Nepal/UAE 33 Zimbabwe 42 USA 32 Ireland 41 Namibia 31 New Zealand 39 Bangladesh/ Sri Lanka 26 Netherlands 38 Scotland 23 Pakistan 37 Oman 18 Afghanistan

It is imperative for the PCB to prioritize the ODI format and provide its players with sufficient opportunities to hone their skills in the format before the World Cup. A well-balanced approach across all formats is crucial for the team’s success, and the PCB must address this issue to ensure that the team is adequately prepared for the challenges ahead.