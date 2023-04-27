Naseem Shah Sets New Bowling Record in 1st New Zealand ODI

Naseem Shah, the promising Pakistani fast bowler, has set a new world record in ODI cricket after picking up 20 wickets in his first six matches, surpassing the previous record of 19 held by Matt Henry.

In the first ODI against New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Naseem’s exceptional performance was a major factor in limiting the Kiwis to 288. Despite being the most batting-friendly pitch, Naseem conceded just 29 runs in his 10 overs while also taking two crucial wickets.

He was the most economical bowler of the match, with an economy rate of 2.90. Although he could not take a wicket in the beginning, his exceptional opening spell prevented New Zealand from dominating early on. Later, he ended his spell on a high note by taking two consecutive wickets on the last two deliveries of his spell, dismissing Rachin Ravindra and Adam Milne.

With this, Naseem delivered a record-breaking performance as he became the highest wicket-taker after the first six ODI matches with 20 wickets to his name. The record was previously held by Matt Henry who had bagged 19 wickets at the same stage of his career.

Naseem Shah has had an impressive run in ODI format since his debut last year and the young pacer will be looking forward to carrying his top form into the upcoming ODI World Cup which is scheduled to take place later this year.