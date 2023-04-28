Dubai Honors Taxi Drivers for Returning Lost Valuables Worth Millions

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has honored 101 taxi drivers in Dubai for returning expensive valuables left in their vehicles by their passengers from January 2022 to March 2023.

RTA paid tribute to their exemplary honesty since they immediately reported the found items to the relevant authorities, after which they were returned to their rightful owners.

Some of the items were extremely expensive, including cash, jewelry, and diamonds, as mentioned below:

A watch worth $60,000 and AED 221,000 cash.

A bag containing AED 200,000.

A valuable handbag and a watch worth $50,000.

AED 183,000 cash.

AED 3.6 million cash.

A bag containing diamonds worth AED 1 million.

According to the CEO of RTA, Ahmed Bahrozyan, taxi drivers’ reports regarding lost and found items create joy among the residents and they are prime examples of honesty, integrity, and responsible behavior.

This act of reporting lost and found items shows their inner character and also promotes Dubai’s transport as an attractive option, he noted.

Ahmed further stated that the reason RTA recognizes such individuals is to motivate and reward their high standards of working ethics, honesty, and laudable handling of other people’s belongings.

In addition, the act also strengthens Dubai’s taxi service and underlines its dedication to serving tourists and residents in accordance with Dubai’s image as the happiest city in the world, Ahmed remarked.