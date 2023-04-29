Over Half of CSS Candidates Fail Urdu Exams: Report

During a National Assembly session, the Establishment Division gave detailed information about candidates who attempted the Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination over the years 2019 to 2021.

The report contains information about individuals who passed and failed the test with 54.53 percent of applicants failing Urdu, Pakistan’s official language.

ALSO READ Pakistan Has The Highest Number of Out-of-School Children in The World

The failure rate for Urdu was 30 percent in 2019, rising to 59 percent and 73 percent in 2020 and 2021. The overall failure rate in the language was 54.53 percent.

In terms of essay writing, the research revealed that 45,800 applicants out of 49,500 failed the subject. In 2019, 13,328 of 14,205 applicants failed the essay writing portion, with just 6 percent passing. In 2020, 17,735 out of 18,387 applicants failed, with just 4 percent passing. In 2021, 14,760 of 16,887 applicants failed, for a 13 percent success rate and an 87 percent failure rate.

ALSO READ Google Launches App Growth Lab in Pakistan for Local Developers

The study also revealed the percentage of students who passed the English language section. In 2019, 35,000 of 49,500 students failed the test, for a 73 percent failure rate. The failure rates in 2020 and 2021 were 39 percent and 92 percent, respectively.

Furthermore, 37 percent of candidates failed the Pakistan Affairs subject in 2019, with the failure rate increasing to 71 percent in 2020 and 46 percent in 2021. Similarly, in Islamiat, 18 percent of candidates failed in 2019, increasing to 51 percent in 2020 and a startling 81 percent in 2021.