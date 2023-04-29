Shahid Afridi Unveils His Cricket Academy in Karachi

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi has taken a significant step by establishing L. A. Boom Boom Cricket Academy, in Karachi for young cricketers.

Taking to his social media account, Shahid Afridi stated that his academy was made in collaboration with Legends Arena and will provide aspiring cricketers with a platform to hone their skills.

He said,

I will be running my cricket academy, L. A Boom Boom Cricket Academy, which will provide the highest level of coaching and training to young cricketers. Legends Arena offers state-of-the-art pitches approved by the English Cricket Board, providing an ideal platform for aspiring cricketers to hone their skills.

The former all-rounder further stated that they will focus on honing the skills of young and aspiring cricketers under the guidance of highly qualified coaches and trainers.

Earlier this year, Afridi laid the foundation stone for a new cricket academy at the Sariab Sports Complex in Quetta, which will be established under the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

Last year, he launched the Mega Star League (MSL) which saw former cricketers such as Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, and Inzamam-ul-Haq participate.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 46-year-old served as the interim Chief Selector where he took significant steps for the betterment of the national team.