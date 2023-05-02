80 Illegal Housing Societies Sealed in Faisalabad in First 3 Months of 2023

During the first quarter of 2023, the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) took decisive action to clamp down on illegal housing colonies in Faisalabad.

In this regard, the FDA sealed a total of 80 such colonies and carried out demolitions of their structures.

ALSO READ Sindh and New York to Become Sister States Soon

According to a statement issued by an FDA spokesperson on Monday, the authority’s officers have been proactive in ensuring that developers comply with rules and regulations.

To this end, they registered cases against the developers of 102 housing schemes for violating these regulations during the past four months. Additionally, 102 challans have been sent to the competent court of law for further legal action.

ALSO READ Rupee Reverses Gains Against US Dollar, Other Currencies

The FDA’s actions send a strong message that it is committed to upholding the law and preventing illegal activities in the housing sector.

It is imperative that developers adhere to the guidelines set by regulatory authorities in order to safeguard the rights and interests of citizens. The FDA remains vigilant and will continue to take stern action against any individuals or groups found to be flouting the law.