Sindh and New York to Become Sister States Soon

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos have recently been in talks to establish a groundbreaking proposal that would officially declare Sindh and New York as “Sister States.”

This proposal would create a robust framework for collaboration and partnership between the two states, fostering cooperation between their respective universities, hospitals, and research institutes.

In a meeting held to discuss the proposal, both parties exchanged views on the progress made thus far. The proposal envisions a delegation of the New York State Assembly visiting Sindh province in the near future to explore the possibilities of formalizing the sister-state relationship.

Once the delegation concludes its visit, a resolution will be presented in both assemblies to make Sindh and New York official sister states.

The establishment of this sister-state relationship is expected to bolster cooperation and facilitate exchanges between the two states, including student delegations and scholarships for intelligent students. With Karachi and New York being coastal cities and commercial centers, this agreement is poised to benefit both regions significantly.

The proposed partnership between Sindh and New York is a remarkable development that promises to forge a new era of cooperation between the two regions. The benefits of this collaboration are manifold and extend beyond just the educational sector, with both parties set to reap significant economic and cultural advantages.