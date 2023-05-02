Changes Expected in Pakistan’s Playing XI for 3rd ODI Against New Zealand

Star players Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi are likely to return to the playing XI in the third ODI against New Zealand while Iftikhar Ahmed’s inclusion is still in doubt.

As Pakistan gets ready to face New Zealand in the third ODI, the team management has agreed upon making a few changes to the playing XI. Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan are expected to make a comeback, while young Ihsanullah and Usama Mir may have to step aside.

Moreover, Abdullah Shafique might get another chance to prove his mettle in the ODI, while there is some uncertainty around the inclusion of middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed, who joined the squad after Haris Sohail’s injury. It has also been reported that Shan Masood has not yet fully recovered from his injury and will not be available for the selection in the third ODI.

The final XI will be confirmed tomorrow at the beginning of the match. All eyes will be on Karachi’s National Stadium as these two talented sides battle it out. With the series on the line, both teams will be giving their all in tomorrow’s match. While Pakistan will be hoping to extend their 2-0 lead and clinch the series, New Zealand will be looking to make a comeback.