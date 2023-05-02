Dubai Likely to Legalize Gambling This Year

MGM Resorts International, a Las Vegas-based entertainment company, has revealed that Dubai is expected to legalize gambling this year.

According to a report by Skift, President, and CEO MGM Resorts Bill Hornbuckle expressed optimism that UAE will allow gambling “as soon as this year.”

ALSO READ UAE to Launch Direct Flights to Skardu

In 2017, MGM Resorts said that it will build a resort in Dubai, however, its announcement only mentioned the opening of 1,000 hotel rooms and 10 villas, rather than any casinos.

Hornbuckle remarked that owners of MGM Resorts hope to upgrade this property by introducing gambling. However, he emphasized that the decision lies with the national government and stated that any development regarding this will be revealed by this summer.

The CEO further noted that the company is actively exploring options for legalizing gambling in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Despite the main focus being Dubai, Hornbuckle disclosed the possibility of opening a casino in Abu Dhabi instead, if Dubai does not introduce any laws.

Although there is enough space for a casino in Dubai, MGM Resorts is waiting for further development before committing to either location. It will be up to the rulers of each Emirate to legalize gambling, Hornbuckle added.

ALSO READ Tragic Road Accident in Saudi Arabia Kills 6 Pakistani Brothers

Competitor of MGM Resorts in UAE

Another Las Vegas-based company, Wynn Resorts, is developing a resort at Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), making it a potential competitor of MGM Resorts.

According to the CEO of Wynn Resorts, Craig Billings, the Wynn-Marjan project, expected to open in 2026, will include an 18,500-square-meter casino. The emirate is currently drafting gambling laws based on Singaporean and US standards.