Tragic Road Accident in Saudi Arabia Kills 6 Pakistani Brothers

Saudi media reported a tragic incident in which six Pakistani brothers lost their lives and five others were severely injured in a horrific traffic accident.

The accident occurred on the route connecting Taif Governorate to the Al-Baha area when two vehicles collided. The parents and three siblings, two girls and a boy, were transported to the intensive care unit, where they are now in serious condition.

The unfortunate victims have been identified as Salim, Reem, Saud, Yahya, Muhammad, and Hamdan. They were from Punjab and were traveling on a visitor’s visa.

This heartbreaking incident occurred when they were on their way back to Riyadh after performing Umrah. The eldest deceased was 17 years old, while the youngest was only two and a half years old. The only survivor was a four-year-old child who escaped unharmed.

In addition to the six brothers, the driver of the second car passed away in the crash as well. Following the Asr prayer, the funeral services were carried out, and they were buried in a cemetery in Taif Governorate. Based on Saudi media reports, the information was supplied by a relative of the deceased.