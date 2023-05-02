Nepal Joins Pakistan and India in Group A for Asia Cup 2023

Nepal has secured a place in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 after defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by seven wickets in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup final.

In the final match, Nepal successfully chased down a target of 118 runs in just 30.3 overs, with Gulsan Jha leading the charge with an impressive 67 runs in 84 balls in Kirtipur.

ALSO READ English and Wales Cricket Boards Allow Pakistani Players to Avoid Wearing Betting and Alcohol Related Shirts

The Malangwa-born batter played an unbeaten knock that included three fours and six maximums, propelling his team to qualify for Group A alongside Pakistan and India.

It is worth mentioning that the Premier Cup featured 10 Associate nations from Asian countries and is a crucial part of the Asian Cricket Council’s new pathway structure.

ALSO READ Iftikhar Ahmed Replaces Haris Sohail in ODI squad

The competition’s Group 2 includes defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, and the event will be played in the ODI format this time.

What a moment for Nepal Cricket! 😍 A top effort against UAE has not only given them the #ACCMensPremierCup trophy but has helped them to qualify for the Men's Asia Cup 2023! 👏 Congratulations to the Nepal Cricket Team! 🤗#ACC #NEPALvsUAE pic.twitter.com/x5e3ha4kOy — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) May 2, 2023

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage of the tournament, following the format used in last year’s competition.

However, the fate of the mega event is still in doubt as BCCI has refused to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan due to security reasons and wants the event at a neutral venue.