Qatar Airways to Launch New Flights to UAE and Saudi Arabia

Qatar Airways, one of the leading airlines globally, has announced that it will launch more flights to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

During the first day of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, CEO of Qatar Airways Al Baker stated that the airline will launch new flights to Tabouk (Saudi Arabia) and resume its operations to Yanbu (Saudi Arabia).

Likewise, it will also launch flights to Ras Al Khaimah in UAE. However, the CEO did not reveal the launch dates for the new routes. Qatar Airways currently serves 160 destinations worldwide and intends to expand its network in the Gulf region. In UAE, the airline operates in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Al Baker also remarked that Qatar Airways will collaborate with Riyadh Air to support it in Saudi Arabia by launching new flights.

He expressed his excitement over participation in the ATM, stating that their dedication to providing their passengers with top-notch services and products remains strong as they continuously grow their network.

Al Baked further noted that Qatar’s tourism industry will flourish in the coming years as several global events are scheduled, which will attract thousands of tourists to the country.

Emirates Expansion to Canada

Emirates, a prominent UAE-based airline, has also decided to launch flights between Dubai and Montreal (Canada) from 5 July 2023.

The move comes after UAE and Canada signed an agreement to enhance economic cooperation and also bolster the aviation and tourism sectors in both countries.