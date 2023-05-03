Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq Equal Long-Held Batting Record

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq have joined Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan with joint-highest hundred-run partnerships for Pakistan in ODI.

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq have achieved a significant milestone in the third ODI against New Zealand, equalling the partnership record previously set by two of Pakistan’s greatest cricketers, Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan. The duo has now managed to put together a century partnership on nine occasions in ODIs, scoring 108 runs together.

They are now followed by the pair of Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf, who had recorded eight hundred-run stands.

The skipper of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, and the southpaw opener, Imam-ul-Haq, have shown immense consistency with the bat. It would be fascinating to see if the duo can surpass this record and make further history for Pakistan cricket.

It should also be noted that Babar Azam currently holds the number one spot in the ICC ODI rankings, with Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq ranked second and fifth, respectively. Their remarkable rankings signify the promising future of the Pakistan cricket team, especially with the ODI World Cup approaching soon.

Here are the top three hundred-run partnerships for Pakistan in ODI by each pair: