Pakistan and South Africa Join Hands for Nelson Mandela U19 Cricket Talent Hunt Program

Pakistan and South Africa have joined hands to launch the Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program, which aims to identify and develop young talent in Karachi, Pakistan. The initiative is a joint effort by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the High Commission of South Africa.

The program has been praised by Majid Ahmed, the Honorary Consul General of South Africa, who has expressed gratitude to both organizations for coming together to benefit underprivileged children in Karachi. He also emphasized the importance of fostering strong ties between Pakistan and South Africa through such initiatives.

Former Pakistan cricket captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the program. He expressed his gratitude at the appointment and stated that he aims to help in setting a platform for the talented young kids in the country.

The program aims to select 60 children between the ages of 16 and 19 for trials and create four teams from them. The selected children will receive training in different cities in South Africa, providing them with an opportunity to develop their skills and gain exposure to international cricket.

In addition to cricket, the High Commissioner of South Africa has expressed interest in bringing a football team from South Africa to Pakistan, highlighting the potential for further collaboration between the two nations in the realm of sports.

The Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program is a commendable initiative, providing much-needed opportunities to underprivileged children in Karachi. It is a step in the right direction to identify and develop young talent, while also fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and South Africa. With the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the High Commission of South Africa, it is expected to have a significant impact on the future of cricket in the region.