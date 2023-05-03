Babar Khan Javed Becomes First Pakistani to Receive Climatebase Fellowship

Babar Khan Javed has become the first Pakistani welcomed into the Climatebase fellowship, which deepens the understanding of climate solutions through the lens of science, technology and innovation, policy and governance, equity and justice, and more.

As the first communications fellow from Pakistan, Javed has joined a curated sub-community of marketers, journalists, writers, designers, content creators, and other communicators passionate about applying their skills and expertise to address climate change.

“The first step to solving a problem is by understanding it,” said Javed. “I applied to the Climatebase fellowship to access a knowledge pool of expertise to help my clients achieve 24/7 carbon-free energy and net zero emissions goals. Reaching Net Zero involves driving transformational change in our ecosystems, and we need to be qualified to support leading organizations worldwide to achieve their sustainability and decarbonization goals.”

Climatebase fellows learn how to lead teams with expertise in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) standards and protocols, climate science and research, and methods for accelerating policy and market change to support Net Zero goals. Fellows learn to work cross-functionally across global operations and supply chains to develop and scale solutions on energy and carbon.

“We currently lead complex and multi-disciplinary projects from start to finish while working with stakeholders to plan requirements, manage project schedules, identify risks, and communicate clearly with cross-functional partners across the company,” said Javed. “A formal education in climate science will help us go one step further in driving broader decarbonization across the global economy.

The Climbatebase Fellowship provides a collaborative community-focused educational experience designed to help highly motivated, talented professionals accelerate their existing careers in climate or transition into the space. Since 2022, Climatbase Fellows have launched media-based projects, in-depth research reports, and early-stage startups, most of which have attracted investors.

Climatebase fellows work on projects that impact Environmental, Social, and Governance improvements, climate risk assessment, portfolio strategy for decarbonization, green business building, Net Zero, and decarbonization of corporate operations.

Climatebase fellows drive the adoption of the core technologies needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero, including renewables; hydrogen; batteries/ energy storage; EVs, heat pumps, and broader electrification; carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS), including direct air capture; nature-based solutions; and biofuels.