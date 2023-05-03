FATA University Forgotten By Authorities in KP

FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) University has been working out of just 10 classrooms at a government college for the past seven years. It is the only public sector higher education institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s tribal areas. Staff members complain that officials have not prioritized the university’s own campus.

The administration has established offices in three rooms in the Government Degree College in Akhorwal, which is located in the Darra Adamkhel subdivision.

The university was founded to provide higher education to local youths. Despite the fact that it still goes by the name FATA, even after its merger with KP, it has yet to get its own building.

The institution began offering courses in four fields in December 2016, which eventually grew to eight. Sociology, English, Mathematics, Political Science, Biotechnology, Islamiat, Management Sciences, and Computer Science are among them. The institution now has roughly 800 students enrolled in its eight departments.

Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan, the university’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), indicated that the university encountered challenges with land acquisition and security following its formation. Due to the lack of water and the slow pace of settlement in the Darra Adamkhel region, it took a long time to secure land for building.

The COVID-19 pandemic further slowed the project, resulting in no funding for construction for two years. Some buildings, however, will be completed by the end of June, allowing the university to relocate in July and August. Due to construction delays, low enrollment and insufficient student space were observed.

Via Dawn