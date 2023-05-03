University in Dubai Counters ChatGPT Use With Simple and Effective Method

Curtain University Dubai has decided to reintroduce handwritten exams after many students started using ChatGPT, an AI text generator, to complete their assignments.

The development comes after several students in the ‘Introduction to Management’ course at the university were found using the AI tool to complete their essays.

According to Group Chief Executive of Transnational Academic Group, Daniel Adkins, it was easy to differentiate between AI-generated and student-written essays since there was a difference in writing style.

He also projected that the widespread usage of ChatGPT and other such tools can make universities obsolete in the future. He made these remarks during Getex Education Forum at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Adkins also noted that another strategy is under consideration requiring students to have one-on-one sessions with the teachers to verify if they have written the assignment themselves or via an AI tool.

He further confirmed that they are working with the curriculum committee to reimplement handwritten exams in the future.

Ban on ChatGPT

Following the popularity of ChatGPT, Italy was the first European country to ban its use due to privacy issues. Other countries that also prohibited this tool include China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Italy later repealed the ban on ChatGPT after putting certain regulations in place.

Elon Musk, one of the co-founders of OpenAI, called ChatGPT “scary good,” last year.

