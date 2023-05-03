Dubai Unveils Cycling Tunnel Accommodating 800 Bikes Per Hour

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a cyclists’ tunnel with a capacity of 800 bikes per hour in the Al Meydan area of Dubai.

The tunnel, spanning over 160 meters in length and 6.6 meters in width, is part of RTA’s move to make Dubai a bicycle-friendly metropolitan. It will do so by creating the required infrastructure and linking it with major areas of the city.

The tunnel also provides an opportunity for the residents to engage in healthy activity without fear of other vehicles, while also giving them an uninterrupted route for their journey.

The tunnel also has day and night lights ensuring clear visibility for the riders, while the design features a scene of plateaus and hills during sunset.

With initiatives like this one, RTA plans to build cycling tracks covering up to 819 km in Dubai by 2026.

Climate-Controlled Cycling and Walking Track

Dubai is also planning to create a 93-km-long air-conditioned track called “The Loop” for cyclists and pedestrians to promote healthy transportation and reduce the effects of climate change.

The Loop will connect over 3 million people and give easy access to all major destinations within a 20-minute walk.

The move is part of Dubai’s greater strategy to make cycling and walking the primary mode of transportation for residents by 2040.