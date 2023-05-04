Customs Seizes Cigarettes, Gutka and Shisha Flavors Worth Rs. 754 Million

The anti-smuggling operations of the Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation- Customs have resulted in the seizure of essential commodities, dry fruits, cigarettes, Indian-origin gutka and shisha flavors worth Rs. 754 million during the last four days.

On Thursday, the DG I&I Customs briefed FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad on the anit-smuggling operations which were conducted by the Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation- Customs in Baluchistan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Karachi.

ALSO READ PAC Demands Details of Plots in Islamabad Given to MNAs, Judges and Army

The FBR chairman visited Customs Intelligence Headquarters Islamabad with a view to applaud the anti-smuggling operations of the agency. The chiarman lauded the efforts of Faiz Ahmad, Director General, and his team. The Director General assured the chairman that no stone will be left unturned in eradicating smuggling in the country in line with the policy of the federal government.

It is pertinent to highlight that the warehouses from where the said smuggled goods have been recovered in Karachi and Rawalpindi are located in densely populated areas. The local residents who are under the influence of smugglers and their accomplices throng together and prevent law enforcement agencies from executing any enforcement action, whenever undertaken.