Govt Committed to Work with World Bank for Sustainable Development: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Thursday expressed the commitment of the government to work in collaboration with the World Bank to achieve their shared goals of sustainable development in Pakistan.

A World Bank delegation headed by Mamta Murthi, Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development held a meeting with the finance minister at Finance Division.

The minister appreciated the role of the World Bank as one of the major development partners of Pakistan. He praised the World Bank’s development projects in Pakistan and expressed gratitude for the financial and technical assistance being provided by the World Bank for meeting the development needs of the country.

The vice president emphasized the importance of investing in human capital, particularly in education, health & nutrition, social protection, population control, and women development. She also highlighted the importance of local ownership and community participation in implementing development projects. Furthermore, she shared her views on the best human development practices being followed in the region and expressed the desire to initiate the same practices in Pakistan as well.

The minister apprised the vice president about the government’s policies and programs related to key areas of human development in order to uplift the masses and eliminate poverty in the country.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Special Secretary Finance, and other senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.