All You Need to Know About Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The upcoming Razr 40 Ultra from Motorola has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors lately. Recently, official-looking promotional materials surfaced online.

Today, a leaked spec sheet has emerged, and some may not be pleased with the chipset selection. According to a new report, the folding phone will not use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, but rather its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Although the latter is still a powerful high-end processor, it is not the most advanced one available.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is set to launch in July and compete directly with the Razr 40 Ultra, is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The upcoming Razr phone is rumored to feature an AMOLED primary screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2640, running at either 120 Hz or 144 Hz. Meanwhile, the outer screen, which has a square shape, is expected to have a resolution of 1056 x 1066.

The phone may offer up to 512 GB of storage and up to 12 GB of RAM, and there will be both dual-SIM and eSIM variants available. NFC will be included on all models, as well as a fingerprint sensor.

The main cameras are expected to be a 12 MP wide camera featuring the Sony IMX563 sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide camera with the SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor, while the front-facing camera will be a 32 MP selfie snapper using the OmniVision OV32B40 sensor.

Reportedly, the phone will be available in black, blue, and “Barberry” color options. As per an earlier report, the Razr 40 Ultra is rumored to feature a 3,640 mAh battery that can support 33W fast charging.

The device is anticipated to operate on Android 13 with Motorola’s My UX user interface. Given the plethora of leaks and rumors, the phone is likely not far from launch.