Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed Share Special Message for Fans in Karachi

Star Pakistani batters, Fakhar Zaman, and Iftikhar Ahmed have requested cricket fans in Karachi to support their team in the stadium during the upcoming three ODI matches.

Speaking in a video shared by the PCB on its social media handle, Iftikhar Ahmed requested the people of Karachi to come to the stadium and support their cricket team.

In another video, the left-handed opener said that the people of Lahore and Rawalpindi have won hearts by supporting the national team, and Karachi is expected to do the same.

Fakahr Zaman stated in a PCB video, “There was a massive crowd in Lahore and Rawalpindi. We look forward to a good crowd in Karachi too. I hope Karachi won’t disappoint.”

It is worth noting that last week, the PCB named Iftikhar Ahmed as a replacement for Haris Sohail in the national squad for the remaining three ODI matches against New Zealand.

PCB stated in a recent statement that despite the best efforts of the medical team, Haris Sohail was still experiencing pain and will not be available for the remainder of the series.

Iftikhar Ahmed has been an integral part of the national setup in T20Is for years and displayed an impressive performance in the recently concluded five-match T20I series.

Fakhar, on the other hand, has impressed with the bat in the ongoing series by scoring back-to-back centuries in the first two encounters to help his side chase a massive total.