Speculations Aplenty as Mickey Arthur Approaches Sarfaraz Ahmed

Mickey Arthur has contacted former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, leading to speculation about his potential role in the national team, particularly with the 2023 ODI World Cup on the horizon.

Latest reports indicate that Mickey Arthur, who was recently appointed as Pakistan’s team director, has reached out to former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed. While the details of their conversation remain undisclosed, many fans are speculating about what this could mean for Sarfaraz’s future with the national team.

With the 2023 World Cup in a few months, some have suggested that Arthur may be considering Sarfaraz for a role in the tournament. Others, however, see slim chances of him being selected in the World Cup squad, citing his recent lackluster performances and the need for fresh blood in the team.

Sharing his stance, Sarfaraz has expressed his willingness to represent Pakistan again, stating that he is always eager to play cricket whenever he gets the chance.

In addition to his playing commitments, Sarfaraz has been chosen as a supervisor for a talent search program that aims to identify promising U19 cricketers in Karachi. The trials for the program will take place in May.