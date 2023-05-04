Hasan Ali Picks England’s T20 Blast Over IPL [Video]

Pakistan’s experienced pacer, Hasan Ali revealed his preference for T20 Blast over the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hasan stated that while IPL is one of the biggest franchise leagues in the world, he prefers the T20 Blast in England because Pakistani players cannot participate in the IPL.

Hasan revealed his pick during an entertaining interview with renowned English cricket journalist, Aatif Nawaz. Hasan was further asked to pick between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the T20 Blast, to which he quickly said PSL.

Hasan hoped that the relationship between Pakistan and India can improve so that the cricketers from both countries can play in each other’s franchise T20 leagues.

The 28-year-old is currently playing in the County Championship with Warwickshire and stated that he is fortunate that he will be playing in the upcoming T20 Blast.

The right-arm speedster was further asked to name his best friend in the Pakistan cricket team. Hasan revealed that he shares a good camaraderie with the entire Pakistan squad as they spend more time with each other than with their families.

He further stated that his best friend in the squad is Shadab Khan because he is a genuine person. Hasan said that Shadab is an excellent cricketer, leader, and friend. He said that he also shares a good friendship with Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, and Asif Ali.

Hasan has had a good start to his stint with Warwickshire. He has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 22.72 in the three matches he has played in the competition so far. Hasan will be determined to continue his good run of form and make his way back to the national side.

Check out the full interview here: