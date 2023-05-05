Govt Officials Believe Online Property Registration System Will ‘Increase’ Corruption

The Punjab government’s introduction of an e-registration system for land transfer has faced strong opposition from the revenue department, stamp vendors, and the general public.

The new system, launched at the District Council Hall with the presence of officials, lawyers, and vendors, was meant to provide online registration for land transfers.

However, the revenue officers, lawyers, and stamp vendors have rejected the system, calling it a “new gateway of corruption” that would benefit the land mafia.

The public has also raised concerns over the system’s vulnerability to hacking and the safety of public property.

The PLRA Additional Director tried to address the concerns but was unsuccessful in pacifying the crowd.

The absence of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Deputy Commissioner (DC) at the ceremony raised further questions. Despite claims that the new system aimed to facilitate the public, the opposition remains strong.

Lawyers have announced plans to file a writ petition against the e-registration system, arguing that it is illegal and unsafe. The fate of the system now rests with the Punjab government, who will make the final decision on its implementation.