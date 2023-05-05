UAE Citizens Given a Deadline to Install Fire Alarms in Homes

Homeowners in United Arab Emirates (UAE) are required to install fire alarms by September this year. The decision applies to both the existing and under-construction residences.

In 2020, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chaired a cabinet meeting and approved a resolution requiring residential property owners to install fire alarms and sign up for civil defense e-system.

Following the approval, owners were given a three-year deadline to fulfill the requirements, meaning that they have until September to equip their homes with fire alarms.

The resolution further outlines that the local and federal government departments must ensure that the fire alarms and owner’s subscription to the e-system are fulfilled before granting them a completion certificate for their residences.

It is worth mentioning here that the federal and local governments will bear the expenses for the installation of these devices in low-income households.

The Ministry of Interior is supervising the implementation of the resolution and is coordinating with the relevant departments.

Dubai Special Offer for Pakistanis

In a separate development, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched an initiative called the “Golden Chance,” allowing non-approved countries like Pakistan, India, and the Philippines, to swap their driving licenses without taking any driving lessons.

Prior to this initiative, non-approved countries were required to take driving classes and tests in order to be eligible for swapping their driving licenses for local ones. Now, expats from such countries will only be required to take theoretical and road tests to get Dubai’s driving license.