Javed Afridi Wants Ex-West Indian Captain as Pakistan Coach for ODI World Cup

As the much-anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 in India approaches, Pakistan national team has started its preparations with a five-match ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Javed Afridi, Peshawar Zalmi owner, has suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) include former West Indian captain, Darren Sammy, in the coaching staff for the event.

On his Twitter account, Javed Afridi wrote, “Highly recommended! The PCB should consider Darren Sammy for their management team in the upcoming World Cup in India.”

Darren Sammy is regarded as one of the most successful captains of West Indies in white-ball cricket and has ample experience playing in Asia.

The 39-year-old all-rounder led the national side to their second T20 World Cup title in 2016 in India when the Cricket West Indies was going through a severe financial crisis.

The Saint Lucia-born cricketer is currently the head coach of the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and led the franchise to their maiden PSL title back in 2017.

It is worth mentioning that the cricket board hired former Australia opener, Matthew Hayden, as a batting consultant for the national team in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The Men in Green will have a packed ODI season in the upcoming six months, with the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled in Pakistan and India, respectively.