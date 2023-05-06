Flydubai Starts Direct Flights to Three Destinations in Poland

Flydubai, a budget airline in UAE, has announced that it will start direct flights to three cities in Poland, beginning on 29 October 2023.

The airline will fly three times a week to Poznan, departing from Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Following the launch of this route, Flydubai will be the first UAE carrier to launch operations in Poznan.

In addition to Poznan, the airline will also fly to Warsaw and Krakow. Currently, it offers daily flights to Warsaw and five flights per week to Krakow, with the latter set to increase to daily flights by 26 June.

Expressing delight over the airline’s expansion to three Polish cities, CEO Flydubai, Ghaith Al Ghaith, stated that there has been a rising demand for travel between the UAE and Poland since Flydubai launched flights to Krakow in 2018.

He further added that direct flights to Poznan will offer more travel options for passengers and bolster trade and tourism between the two countries.

CEO of Poznan Airport, Grzegorz Bykowski, commended Flydubai’s decision, noting that direct connectivity with Dubai will generate travel prospects for Poland residents, giving them access to the airline’s network of 120 destinations in 52 countries.

He also remarked that the new route will produce more passenger traffic for both tourism and business purposes.