Google Pixel 7a Appears in Detailed Hands On Video

After getting a teardown video for the Google Pixel 7a yesterday, we now have a 16-minute hands-on video for the upcoming phone ahead of its release. The video shows a good look at the phone from all angles.

The YouTuber claims that this unit was personally purchased, rather than being provided as a review unit. Throughout the video, the host showcases the phone from various angles and provides comparisons with both the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7.

Interestingly, the Pixel 7a features a flat display that seamlessly aligns with the phone’s frame, resembling the design of the Pixel 7, in contrast to the curvier design of the Pixel 6a.

According to the video, the display size of the upcoming device is estimated to be around 6.4″ to 6.5″, although it was initially expected to be 6.1″. The display resolution is confirmed to be 1080 x 2400px, and it supports a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz.

In terms of the camera specifications, the main camera captures images at a resolution of 16MP (which is achieved through pixel binning from a 64MP sensor). Additionally, the ultrawide camera has a resolution of 13MP, although the phone’s image processing oddly upscales the images to 16MP. The selfie camera is capable of recording videos in 4K resolution.

The device is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, accompanied by 8GB of RAM. All of these specifications match the leaks we have been seeing over the past weeks.

Google Pixel 7a is set to launch at the company’s next I/O event on May 10.