Google Pixel 7a Confirmed to Launch Next Week at I/O Event

As per tradition, the highly-anticipated mid-range Google Pixel 7a is expected to debut during Google’s annual I/O developer conference, which is scheduled to take place on May 10th this year.

In a recent announcement, Google confirmed that the device will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India on May 11th, just one day after the supposed official announcement of the device. If priced correctly, the Pixel 7a could be an attractive offer for consumers.

Last year, the Pixel 7 was priced at $600, but it now frequently receives discounts. The Pixel 7a is expected to cost $500, which is $50 more than its predecessor, the 6a. This price increase is not surprising, considering the significant upgrades expected on the new model.

Renowned tipster Roland Quandt recently shared a detailed leak on the Pixel 7a, which revealed almost the entire spec sheet. It also compares everything to its predecessor, the Google Pixel 6a.

Although the 6.1″ display on the Pixel 7a is slightly smaller than the flagship model’s 6.3″ panel, both displays are 1080p at 90Hz. The Pixel 7a will also feature a high-resolution main camera that is rumored to be a 1/1.37″ Sony IMX787 with 64MP resolution, which should improve Super Res Zoom capabilities. Additionally, wireless charging will be included, so the difference between the Pixel 7 and 7a will be minimal.

Another notable upgrade would be the Tensor G2 chip, a step up from the original Google Tensor SoC present on the Google Pixel 6a.