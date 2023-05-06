Legendary Cricketers Hail Pakistan’s Historic ODI Ranking Triumph

The Pakistan team secured a massive 102-run victory in the fourth match of the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

With this triumph, the national team achieved the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in ODI history, surpassing India and Australia in the rankings.

The magnificent achievement of the Men in Green was celebrated by current and former cricketers as they took to their Twitter accounts to congratulate the national team for reaching the top spot in ODI cricket.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

World no 1 rank and a win by 102 runs, just wow! Well done boys on dominating a world class team! @babarazam258 congrats on 5K runs and 100 today again, and Agha Salman, Usama Mir and M Wasim showing how its done. Boys the whole nation is super proud, you have increased our… — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 5, 2023

Congratulations team Pakistan to secured NO1 ODI spot in ICC rankings. Special shout out for @babarazam258 on continuous success at international level. Fastest 5000 ODI runs as batsman 👍🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yy3kSZ31qF — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) May 6, 2023

I always believed in my team's ability to achieve it, AlhumduLillah. Keep us all in your prayers. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C3e25TDeGu — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 5, 2023

Number 1 team in the world. This is a special feeling being part of this united team. So happy and proud❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yr1N9xevUI — Muhammad Haris (@iamharis63) May 5, 2023

Congratulations boys on becoming the World Number 1! Keep the positive momentum and energy. We have and we will InshAllah 💚#IamGAME #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/d2siQwXIiu — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) May 5, 2023

Very proud to be a member of the no.1 team. Another massive win for us! 4-0 up now! Great century by King @babarazam258 and magical spin bowling by Usama Mir. Let’s finish on a high now, boys!🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/zyIY1nf6OG — Mohammad Wasim Jr (@Wasim_Jnr) May 5, 2023

That was fun! Well done team Pakistan super proud of this motivated team

No. 1 ranked ODI team and Babar fastest to to 5000 ODI runs we are only getting better MashaAllah!

Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/mD9DkfFoVu — Salman Ali Agha (@SalmanAliAgha1) May 5, 2023

Alhumdulilah extremely proud of what we have achieved as a team over the recent year. The goal is to continue this with the support and prayers of our amazing fans. 💚🇵🇰 https://t.co/JEgNBbm5v6 — Muhammad Nawaz (@mnawaz94) May 5, 2023

Pakistan Ko Mubarak ho. We came a long way to become the No. 1 ODI team in the world. May this be a long lasting legacy. Special thanks to our fans around the world for supporting us in all the phases. #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 💫 pic.twitter.com/9v3Bzwa6BM — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) May 5, 2023

Congratulations @cliffe55 on your 200th international game. Congratulations @babarazam258 on becoming the fastest to 5000 runs. Congratulations to all of Pakistan on becoming the number 1 ranked ODI team. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/fzW831o878 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 5, 2023

To maintain their position as the top-ranked team, the Babar-led side must win the last match scheduled for tomorrow. Otherwise, they will slide back to the second spot.

The fifth and final ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Sunday at the National Bank Cricket Arena. The Green Shirts will be aiming to complete a cleansweep and confirm their number one spot in ODI cricket.