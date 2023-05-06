Legendary Cricketers Hail Pakistan’s Historic ODI Ranking Triumph

By Imad Ali Jan | Published May 6, 2023 | 11:50 am

The Pakistan team secured a massive 102-run victory in the fourth match of the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

With this triumph, the national team achieved the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in ODI history, surpassing India and Australia in the rankings.

ALSO READ

The magnificent achievement of the Men in Green was celebrated by current and former cricketers as they took to their Twitter accounts to congratulate the national team for reaching the top spot in ODI cricket.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

ALSO READ

To maintain their position as the top-ranked team, the Babar-led side must win the last match scheduled for tomorrow. Otherwise, they will slide back to the second spot.

The fifth and final ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Sunday at the National Bank Cricket Arena. The Green Shirts will be aiming to complete a cleansweep and confirm their number one spot in ODI cricket.

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Naimal Khawar Takes Our Breaths Away In Pink and White Festive Attire
Read more in lens

proproperty

Islamabad Capital Police to Get Pakistan’s First National Police Hospital
Read more in proproperty
close
>