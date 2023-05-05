Babar Azam Continues to Rewrite History With Another Remarkable Ton

Babar Azam has set new ODI records by becoming the fastest player to score 18 ODI centuries and the fastest player to reach 5,000 ODI runs.

In the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Karachi, Babar Azam joined the list of legends, breaking records and making new ones. Continuing his consistent run, the Pakistani skipper became the fastest player to score 18 ODI centuries and the only player to reach the milestone in less than 100 innings. Accomplishing the feat in just 97 innings, he surpassed Hashim Amla of South Africa, who took 102 innings to score 18 ODI hundreds.

David Warner, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers are third, fourth, and fifth on the list, respectively.

In this innings, Babar Azam also became the fastest player to reach 5,000 ODI runs, breaking another record previously held by Hashim Amla. He achieved this milestone in just 97 innings, again beating the South African’s record of 101 innings. Legendary batters including Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, and David Warner hold their positions following Babar Azam and Hashim Amla on the list.

While he turned some pages in the record book and many heads in Karachi, Babar’s impressive performance in the fourth ODI against New Zealand played an instrumental role in Pakistan’s total of 334 runs in 50 overs. The 28-year-old played an anchor role, scoring 1o7 runs off 117 balls, weaving Pakistan’s batting outfit together.

It has also been noted that Babar Azam reached the mighty milestones on the same day, nine years after he was selected for Pakistan’s national camp in 2014. Ranked as the world’s top batter today, Babar Azam’s achievements are a testament to his exceptional talent and hard work and are sure to inspire young cricketers around the world.