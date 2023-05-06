Pakistan’s Food Sector Revenues Grew by 47% YoY Despite Economic Woes

Pakistan’s food sector has seen a 47% increase in revenues in the first quarter of 2023, showing resilience against the ongoing economic crisis.

The encouraging revenue growth primarily stemmed from four major conglomerates i.e. Nestle Pakistan, FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan, PREMA of At Tahour, and Fauji Foods, noted a JS Research report on the basis of 11 listed food companies.



ALSO READ Weekly Inflation in Pakistan Breaks All Records to Hit 48.35%

The growth is actually due to unit price increases driven by record-breaking food inflation rather than an increase in sales volumes, said JS Global analyst Amreen Soorani. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, CPI Inflation for April has risen to 36.4% on a YoY basis which is the highest since the government started data collection in 1965.

The food inflation on the other hand has skyrocketed to 46.8% while the effect is worse in villages where the number crossed 52.2%. The food sector has successfully passed on these inflationary pressures to end consumers while also increasing the operating margins to 17% by achieving higher efficiency in expenses.



“Moreover, in the international market, prices of many commodities such as vegetable oil and seeds have gone down, which has also contributed to the increased margins,” said Muhammad Ali, an analyst at AKD Research.